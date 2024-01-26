A report was lodged by a person who found the dog in front of a factory. He said a doctor found numerous metal pellets lodged at the back of its neck.

PETALING JAYA: The police have launched an investigation into an incident involving a dog believed to have been shot with an air rifle in the industrial area of Sungai Kapar Indah near Klang on Friday.

Klang Utara police chief S Vijaya Rao said a report was filed by a person who found the dog in front of a factory.

“The dog was found in a helpless state, with signs of bleeding behind its neck and both front legs. The person then took the dog to an animal clinic in Kota Damansara for treatment,” he said, Sinar Harian reported.

He said the doctor who treated the dog confirmed the presence of numerous metal pellets lodged at the back of its neck. The animal’s legs were also found to be broken.

The case is being investigated for cruelty against animals. Rao urged those with information on the incident to contact the police.