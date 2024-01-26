Operations will continue at 7am tomorrow, says Gezani Ghazi, deputy director of the fire and rescue department.

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Heavy rain has caused the suspension of a search and rescue (SAR) operation for three more people feared buried under a Cameron Highlands landslide.

Work was suspended at 7pm today and will resume at 7am tomorrow, said Gezani Ghazi, deputy director of the fire and rescue department.

“Heavy rain has led to adverse weather conditions, and the soil structure has become unsafe and risky. We are ensuring that all SAR team members exit safely from the landslide area,” he told reporters.

Five Myanmar nationals, including a woman, are feared to be buried in the landslide which engulfed two houses occupied by the victims. Two bodies have been retrieved so far.