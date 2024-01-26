The trio were jointly charged with advertising sexual services on X.

PETALING JAYA: A man known as “Hot Daddy” has been charged in the sessions court in Kuala Lumpur with selling videos of himself engaging in sexual activities with multiple women on social media.

Hasli Ikhwan Arif Zul Hasli, 32, was charged alongside two others – Norshazrina Zamri, 27, and Norhidayah Mahadi, 24.

All three pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to them before judge Siti Aminah Ghazali, reported Utusan Malaysia.

The trio were jointly charged with advertising sexual services on X (formerly Twitter) using the account “NOTYOURDADDY”, seen at 10.10am on Jan 16 at Bukit Aman’s vice and gambling criminal investigation division (D7).

The charge was framed under Section 372(1)(e) of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the same Act, and carries a punishment of up to 15 years’ imprisonment, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Siti Aminah allowed bail of RM10,000 each in one surety after hearing arguments and appeals from both sides.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latif prosecuted, while the three accused were represented by lawyers Faris Abrar Othman and Faiz Mustafa.

The court set Feb 28 for the next mention.