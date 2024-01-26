Farik Amin and Nasir Lep say sorry in the Guantanamo Bay military court in the presence of family members of some of the 202 victims.

PETALING JAYA: The two Malaysians who pleaded guilty last week for their roles in the 2002 Bali bombings apologised for their actions, assuring the military court in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, that they have changed considerably after 20 years of solitary confinement.

Farik Amin, 48, and Nazir Lep, 47, said they took responsibility for their actions and have realised that they were wrong, according to Nasir’s lawyer, Brian Bouffard.

He said they apologised in the presence of 11 family members of the victims in the courthouse who had recounted their pain after losing their loved ones in the bombings that killed 202 people.

Farik, who took the stand first last night (Malaysian time), said he was sorry and took responsibility for his actions, adding that he was not making excuses.

“I am not an angry young man anymore,” he told the military court according to the trial notes sighted by FMT.

Farik said he travelled to Afghanistan before the Bali bombings after he became concerned about the sufferings of the Muslims across the world.

“I wanted to defend my faith. I tell you now I am a better person. I leave it to you to decide my fate,” he said at the end of his testimony.

Nazir said he was guilty of his role in the Bali bombings and apologised for his actions.

“I want to say I am sorry. I am here to cooperate. My actions were wrong and I will live with what I did forever.

“I am a better person than I was 20 years ago. I am learning from my mistakes,” he said.

Nazir said he was young, immature and stubborn at the time of the attacks, adding that he only understood the situation fully with age and maturity.

Both men told the court that they were tortured following their arrests in Thailand in 2003, although Nazir said he has since forgiven the CIA officers involved.

After their arrest in 2003, both men were taken to CIA black sites, where they remained in custody until they were transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2006.

Brothers testify

Earlier, Farik’s brothers, Fadil and Faizal, testified in support of their younger brother as part of the pre-trial agreement.

Fadil, the eldest in the family of 10, said it was heartbreaking to listen to the testimonies of the family members of the victims, confessing that it was the first time he had heard their painful accounts.

“I wish I could hug everyone,” he said in English.

Fadil, who studied architecture in England, said their mother had taught them to follow their religion, making sure they prayed, were honest and grew up to be good human beings.

He said his parents always told them that the West was a source of opportunity.

Faizal, the fifth sibling in the family, said he was close to Farik during his childhood.

“We grew up together. My brother was the most religious of the 10 siblings. I am happy Farik took responsibility for his actions,” he said.

Last week, Farik and Nazir pleaded guilty to murder, conspiracy and three other charges tied to the bombings. Military judge Wesley Braun told the court they faced a sentence of 20 to 25 years in jail as per the pre-trial agreement.