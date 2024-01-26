Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim says the prime minister should proceed with reforms as his government holds a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has no more excuses not to begin implementing reforms, an outspoken MP from his party said today.

Hassan Karim of PKR, who is MP for Pasir Gudang, said that as Anwar’s government has the backing of more than two-thirds of MPs, the prime minister should proceed with reforms, including giving equal allocations to all MPs, even those in the opposition.

“I believe that proposal is implementable and would therefore calm things down, causing any move to change the government to fade. Anwar and the unity government would also be able to focus on economic recovery,” said Hassan, who has previously accused Anwar of abandoning the reform agenda.

Hassan’s call comes in the wake of a sixth MP from Bersatu, Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi of Tanjong Karang, pledging parliamentary support for the prime minister.

Anwar had lost the support of Muda’s Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in September, but the backing of the six Bersatu MPs gives the prime minister five seats more than the 148 seats for a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Hassan contended that Zulkafperi’s support for Anwar was proof that the anti-hopping law had failed to achieve its intended purpose.

He said it was reasonable for the six Bersatu MPs to shift allegiances for the sake of obtaining development funds, but hoped the money would be channelled directly rather than through government agencies acting as middlemen.

Anwar has previously urged Perikatan Nasional to negotiate with the government for equal allocations, a demand the opposition coalition rebuffed.

PN leaders as well as Hassan have repeatedly said equal funds should be distributed without any conditions from the government.