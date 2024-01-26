Rajesh Nagarajan says only Yusof Zainal Abiden and Alex Tan have opted out.

PETALING JAYA: A member of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin’s legal team has dismissed a claim that the current cohort of lawyers representing him and his wife in their corruption cases have been dropped.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan said only two lawyers – Yusof Zainal Abiden and Alex Tan – had opted out. Otherwise, he said, the legal team remains intact.

“Senior counsel M Puravalen continues to lead the team. A report claiming that Daim has discharged his legal team is inaccurate,” Rajesh told FMT.

Earlier, FMT reported that the retainer for Daim’s legal team has been terminated because of a difference in opinion over the conduct of the cases. It said Daim and his wife, Naimah Khalid, are looking for new lawyers.

Daim had earlier retained the law firm of Wong Kian Kheong as solicitors, and a team led by Yusof, a former solicitor-general. Lawyers Puravalen, Yunos Shariff and Tan are also part of the legal team, it was reported.

On Tuesday, Naimah claimed trial in the sessions court to a charge of failing to comply with a MACC notice requiring the declaration of assets. She is accused of failing to declare her ownership of companies, several plots of land here and in Penang, as well as two vehicles.

If found guilty, she could be liable for a jail term of up to five years and a fine of not more than RM100,000.

Earlier this month, MACC said it had summoned Naimah and her sons, Amir and Amin, to provide information on assets belonging to the family.

MACC chief Azam Baki said yesterday Daim would “most likely” be charged next week following his discharge from hospital.