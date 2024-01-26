The party’s information chief Razali Idris questions how would the Bukit Gantang MP know when he has abandoned the party’s struggle.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu information chief Razali Idris has slammed Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal for alleging that the party rarely meets with its MPs to address the challenges of serving their constituencies.

“How would he (Syed Hussin) know? He has already abandoned the (party’s) struggle,” Razali told FMT.

“The MPs recently met party president Muhyiddin Yassin. We had a meeting and following that, the division chiefs will convene meetings for their respective divisions.”

Razali said MPs must work closely with their respective division chiefs and, as such, there was a need for MPs to respect the party’s structure and not “belittle their chiefs”.

“Just because you’re an MP, does that mean you can undermine the division chief? How can you do that? We have a party structure. Simply being an MP doesn’t entitle you to special treatment.”

Razali added MPs should be assisting the party during challenging times, not switching their support.

Earlier today, Syed Hussin told a press conference that more Bersatu MPs will declare their support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim by the time the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes on Feb 26.

He claimed that Perikatan Nasional MPs, especially those from Bersatu, do not feel valued by the party as they were seldom summoned to discuss and address the challenges faced in their constituencies.

On Wednesday, Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi became the sixth Bersatu MP to declare support for Anwar in recent months.

The other Bersatu MPs who have pledged their support for Anwar are Syed Hussin, Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Zahari Kechik (Jeli).

All six MPs cited their constituencies’ needs and support for the federal government’s policies.