Telekom Malaysia said it received a ransom note for the database but the data was ‘recycled and dated’.

PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia has filed a police report after a hacker claimed to have stolen the company’s entire customer database.

In a statement, the telecommunications company said it also received a ransom note, which led to a thorough investigation on the claim.

“Our investigation revealed that the alleged materials were pre-processed, recycled and dated. Nonetheless, we are treating the situation with utmost seriousness,” the company said.

Earlier today, The Star reported that a hacker claimed to possess TM’s complete database, comprising nearly 200 million data entries.

The hacker purportedly posted about the matter on a forum notorious for exchanging information obtained from data leakages and breaches.

Screenshots were posted, allegedly of TM’s customer database, as well as samples of purported data obtained from the breach, including MyKad numbers, addresses and phone numbers, among others.

The hacker also said he had offered to sell the data to TM first.

TM said it would continue to bolster its cybersecurity mechanisms to safeguard customers’ data and fend off cyberattacks or data breaches.