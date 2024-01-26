The Umno Supreme Council also decided that the party’s general assembly will be held for four days from Aug 21.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno’s Supreme Council wants the government to immediately establish a gig economy commission to protect the welfare of delivery riders and p-hailing workers.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said this was among the decisions made by the leadership during a meeting at Umno’s headquarters here today.

“The meeting unanimously agreed to ask the government to immediately form the gig economy commission to ensure the welfare and the rights of the p-hailing workers are protected,” he said in a media conference after the meeting.

Before the meeting convened, a group of p-hailing riders from their association Penghantar handed a memorandum concerning lowered delivery charge rates to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is deputy prime minister.

Last week, a group of p-hailing riders staged a one-day boycott following Grab’s move to revamp its earning framework but the riders complained that the new rates were low and its calculations unclear.

Umno general assembly in August

Separately, Asyraf also announced that the Umno general assembly will be held for four days beginning Aug 21. Umno branches will hold their annual meetings from April 22 to June 2, while divisional meetings will be held from June 21 to July 29.

He also announced that the Bumiputera Economy Congress colloquium, chaired by Umno vice-president Johari Ghani will be held on Feb 3 at the World Trade Centre here.

The resolution adopted at the colloquium will be tabled at the Bumiputera Economy Congress from Feb 29 to March 2, he said.