Sources indicate the incidents happened in two separate wards over the space of a week at a Klang Valley hospital.

PETALING JAYA: One patient died while another was declared brain dead within the space of a week in two separate wards at a Klang Valley hospital, allegedly due to the failure of ventilators, according to sources.

In the first instance, sources said medical staff tried to resuscitate a patient who was found unconscious and discovered that the ventilator had apparently failed.

One source said another patient was brought to the hospital for treatment after a fish bone had gotten stuck in the throat but the doctors could not find the location of the bone.

“The patient received general anaesthesia for the examination. However, because the bone could not be located, the medical team decided to keep the patient sedated for 48 hours.

“The patient was later found unconscious,” the source said, adding that the discovery wasn’t made for at least 15 minutes and it was also found that the ventilator was allegedly not working.

As with the first patient, the source said attempts to resuscitate were not successful and this patient was then declared brain dead.

According to doctors, denying the brain oxygen for more than 15 minutes is likely to result in a patients’ death or brain death.

One of the sources further claimed that there were two more cases linked to the alleged failure of ventilators. One patient was said to have been revived after the medical team performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while the condition of the other patient has not been confirmed.

Another source said an internal investigation has been launched to ascertain what caused the ventilators to fail.

A doctor who has served at an intensive care unit (ICU) told FMT that patients on ventilators are normally moved to a regular ward when the ICU is full, which means the level of care is not as acute as it would be in the ICU.

FMT has reached out to the health minister and ministry officials.