The threat of blacklisting your phone line is a scam, the commission says.

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has warned the public to be on their guard for suspicious calls from unknown persons impersonating agency staff.

MCMC said callers aim to deceive people under the threat that complaints have been lodged against the target’s line and accusing him or her of wrongdoing.

It said that if the target fails to follow the given instructions, the line will be blocked or blacklisted.

“From Jan 1 to 25, MCMC received 259 complaints, including 238 enquiries to verify this problem,” the commission said in a statement today.

MCMC said it usually makes announcements or provides information through official channels such as email, websites or its official social media platforms, and authorities, including MCMC, will not ask for personal banking details and information.

It advised the public to be cautious, seek proper verification, and never disclose personal information to unknown individuals or transfer money to suspicious accounts.

MCMC also suggested that the public block suspicious numbers and messages.