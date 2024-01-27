Penang police say 100 packets of compressed ganja, weighing 102.9kg were inside a 60cm-deep hole dug in one of the graves.

GEORGE TOWN: Police uncovered a drug trafficking syndicate’s ploy of hiding ganja in a Chinese cemetery in Mount Erskine, Pulau Tikus here when they carried out a series of raids and arrested two men and seized drugs worth RM496,088 earlier this week.

Penang Northeast district police chief Razlam Ab Hamid said that in the first raid on Wednesday, they arrested a 50-year-old man by the roadside at the Hong Seng Estate at 4pm and seized ganja weighing 7.82g.

He said that upon interrogation, the suspect led police to an old Chinese grave where they found 100 packets of compressed ganja, weighing 102.9kg and valued at RM331,272, hidden inside a 60cm-deep hole dug in one of the graves.

“(The next day) police arrested a 35-year-old man about 300m from where the first suspect was nabbed and seized ganja and syabu worth almost RM10,000,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the second suspect then led police to a hut in the Hong Seng Estate settlement and police seized 45 packets of compressed ganja, weighing almost 50kg and valued at RM154,869, stashed in two gunny sacks in the hut.

He said preliminary investigations found that the two men, believed to be from the same syndicate network, have been active since last December.

Razlam added that the ganja was believed to have come from a neighbouring country for distribution in the local market.

“The two unemployed men tested positive for drugs and have been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.