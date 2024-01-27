Police said he had been attracted to a Telegram chat group which promised RM5,000 returns on a RM300 investment.

MELAKA: A food delivery man has reported the loss of RM82,000 to a non-existent investment scheme that promised high returns within hours.

Jasin police chief Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the 25-year-old victim was attracted to an investment scheme advertised through a Telegram chat group on Jan 19.

The scheme supposedly invested in foreign currency and promised high returns of RM5,000 for an investment of RM300. “Investors were also promised profits that would be returned between three to six hours,” Jamil said.

The victim first invested RM20,000, and subsequently made nine transactions to different accounts amounting to a total of RM82,000 from his and his father’s savings.

He lodged a police report at 8pm yesterday after realising he was scammed.

Jamil urged the public to check the validity of investment schemes at the ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule website, or through the CCID Infoline at 013-2111222 through WhatsApp, or JSJK Facebook, national scam response centre at 997, or by using the Whoscall and Truecall apps.