PETALING JAYA: The bodies of the last two victims of the landslide in the Blue Valley of Cameron Highlands were recovered this evening.

Cameron Highlands police chief Azri Ramli said the bodies of a man and a woman were found within five metres of each other, Bernama reported.

“The fourth body was found at 6.10pm while the last body was found at 6.50pm,” he was quoted as saying.

The two victims were identified as Shing Law Har, 56 and Om Myu, 37.

The body of the third victim, identified as Thang Moung, 25, was discovered at noon, while the bodies of two other victims were found yesterday.

The bodies were sent to the Sultanah Hajah Kalsom Hospital in Cameron Highlands.

The five Myanmar nationals were trapped in a house in the landslide at Blue Valley in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Cameron Highlands district officer Syed Ahmad Khirulanwar Al-Yahya Syed Abdul Rahman said the land had been illegally cleared for cultivation. A local man was arrested in April last year for operating the farm.

The five Myanmar nationals were workers at the farm.

The owner had applied for a permit, but was rejected by the forestry department because of the steep slope.