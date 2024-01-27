Wisma Putra says the decision vindicates Malaysia’s position in calling for Tel Aviv to be held accountable for the atrocities, crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza.

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia welcomes the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case brought by South Africa against Israel concerning the application of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the foreign affairs ministry said.

Wisma Putra said the ruling vindicates Malaysia’s position in calling for Israel to be held accountable for the atrocities, crimes against humanity and genocide committed on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“Malaysia looks forward to the next proceedings of the ICJ, which will examine the case of genocide against Israel, in our continuous support for South Africa’s application,” it said in a statement today.

The ministry said Malaysia reiterates its call for Palestine to be admitted as a full member state of the United Nations (UN) and to recognise the state of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ruling issued by the ICJ ordered six provisional measures, which included Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza, in accordance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

The court also ordered Israel to ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any acts of genocide, and prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to genocide.

The ICJ also directed Israel to enable the provision of basic services and assistance to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel must also ensure evidence is preserved in the case of alleged genocide and submit a report to the ICJ on all measures taken to give effect to the order within one month.

At least 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7, mostly women and children, with nearly 65,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.