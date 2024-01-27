Worried residents say they have learned the developer has submitted fresh reports in an effort to revive the project.

PETALING JAYA: Selayang MP William Leong said he is willing to be a go-between in the dispute between residents and the developer of a proposed Petaling Jaya highway.

Leong said that as a resident here, he will do his best to uphold the interests of the residents.

“I understand the frustration they feel on the (possible) resurrection of the proposed PJD Link.

“Before the state election (in August 2023), a promise was made (to cancel PJD Link), but barely six months later, the proposed highway is back,” he said at a joint press conference with the residents here today.

He said every time a developer submits a revision of a project, the state government has to process it, while the residents have to go through the objection process all over again.

“PJD Link (M) Sdn Bhd CEO Amrish Hari Narayanan could have come to meet with us, instead of filing the revision for the project.

“If he listens to the reasons for the objections and addresses the residents’ concerns, I am sure that a way can be found to resolve the issue,” he said.

Last year, menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the Pakatan Harapan state government decided to scrap the PJD Link project.

He said the impact assessment reports submitted by the developer were not satisfactory and did not meet certain conditions set by the state government, particularly its social impact assessment report (SIA).

The PJD Link Expressway would have connected the north and south of Petaling Jaya, passing through Petaling Jaya Utara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya city centre, Taman Dato’ Harun, Taman Medan Baru, Taman Sri Manja, Bandar Kinrara and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.

The proposal for the highway’s construction was approved in principle by the Cabinet in November 2017.

In September 2020, the state government also approved the project in principle, subject to receipt of the impact assessment reports.

Meanwhile, David Yoong, who leads the Stakeholders-cum-Residents Against PJD Link Highway group, said the residents are consistent in rejecting the proposed highway.

He said he found out that the developer had submitted a revision to the state government a few weeks ago.

Yoong said two sets of surveys – conducted by a consultancy firm engaged by PJD Link and an independent survey – showed that the majority of affected residents do not want the highway.

“My message to the menteri besar is to stick with your decision on July 31, 2023. Come and meet with us if you want to know what is wrong with the highway,” he said.