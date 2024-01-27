Former Senate president Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is scheduled to take his oath as Sarawak governor at the state assembly on Monday.

KUCHING: Newly appointed Sarawak governor Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar arrived here today to begin his new role.

The former Senate president arrived at the Kuching International Airport on a special flight, accompanied by his wife Fauziah Sanusi, at 11am.

He was received at the airport by Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg and the two deputy premiers, Douglas Uggah Embas and Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, as well as other members of the state Cabinet and community leaders.

Wan Junaidi, 77, is scheduled to take his oath as Sarawak governor at the state assembly on Monday.

He was appointed Sarawak governor as per Article 1 of the Sarawak Constitution for a four-year term. His tenure ends on Jan 26, 2028.

He takes over from Abdul Taib Mahmud who had held the post for three terms from March 1, 2014.