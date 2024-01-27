The Speaker, Johari Abdul, says the eHantar system is among the efforts to digitalise the affairs of the Dewan Rakyat.

PETALING JAYA: Members of Parliament will be able to file their questions to ministers as well as Special Chamber motions through an online system starting tomorrow.

The system, known as eHantar, is among the efforts to digitalise affairs of the Dewan Rakyat as well as improve the quality of debates by its members, according to the Speaker, Johari Abdul.

He told MPs who were at Parliament House today to take full advantage of the system when the new session of Parliament begins on Feb 26, Bernama reported.

Questions for oral and written answers and for Ministers’ Question Time, as well as Special Chamber motions, can be sent through the system, Johari said.

Johari said the Parliament website will also be improved so that MPs and the public can access more features, as well as the Hansard system to allow users to search data from the Hansard more easily.

“The public gallery of the Dewan Rakyat will also be upgraded to provide a better experience for visitors,” he added.

He also told members of the Dewan Rakyat to make full use of Parliament’s research facilities to obtain important data and information to boost the quality of their debate.