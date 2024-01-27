Shahrir Samad claims that Bersatu’s MPs are throwing their support behind the government as they are unhappy with their party president.

PETALING JAYA: The opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional should be led by PAS because of Bersatu’s internal problems that led to six of its MPs throwing their support behind Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, said Umno veteran Shahrir Samad.

Shahrir, a former Johor Bahru MP, claimed that Bersatu is currently unstable as some party members are unhappy with its president Muhyiddin Yassin’s reversal of his decision to not defend his party post.

“PAS should helm PN instead of Bersatu, which is embroiled in internal conflicts even to the extent of involving the president’s wife,” said Shahrir on Facebook.

On Nov 25 last year, Muhyiddin had said at Bersatu’s annual general assembly that he had changed his mind about stepping down, after speaking to his wife.

Shahrir said “apparently, one of the reasons for the ‘crossing over’ to the government side is because Muhyiddin made a U-turn on the advice of his wife”.

He urged Bersatu to protect the party’s dignity by sacking the six MPs who have switched allegiances.

On Jan 24, Tanjung Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi became the sixth MP from Bersatu to pledge support for Anwar, saying he did so for the sake of his constituents.

The other Bersatu MPs who have announced their support for Anwar are Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Zahari Kechik (Jeli).