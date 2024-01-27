The agency said it would not shield any staff involved in making use of its name for fraud.

IPOH: The state government investment agency Menteri Besar Incorporated Perak (MB Inc) is conducting an internal investigation to ascertain whether any of its staff is implicated in fraud cases related to mining projects and joint ventures using the name of the corporate body.

MB Inc said in a statement today that it will never shield any of its staff if found guilty and will take strict internal action.

The statement also said that any party wishing to make an enquiry or proposal is advised to use MB Inc’s official medium or channel and not to use ‘middleman’ (intermediary) services.

The statement came in response to news reports about two men charged in court yesterday for fraud related to the award of a mining project by MB Inc and impersonating the CEO of MB Inc.

“We view this incident seriously and at the same time are helping police in the investigation,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Heidil Iskandar Mohd Shamlan, 33, and Zulkifli Toha, 45, were charged with cheating Razlan Abdullah, 65, by using the name of MB Inc into believing that they could award him a mining project in Hulu Perak.