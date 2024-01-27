K Selvaraj was one of the national news agency’s first employees as office assistant. He retired in 1994 as the agency’s librarian.

KUALA LUMPUR: K Selvaraj, one of the first employees of national news agency Bernama, died this morning. He was 75.

His son-in-law, T Ganesan, said Selvaraj fainted at his home in Taman Subang Baru PKNS in Shah Alam, Selangor and was declared dead at 9.15am.

Selvaraj began work in Bernama as an office assistant in December 1967. He retired in October 1994 as the agency’s librarian.

Former Bernama editor-in-chief Abd Karim Shukor, 85, described Selvaraj as a quiet but very helpful person. “I knew him very well, he was in the first batch when the Bernama office was just a bungalow in Jalan Pekeliling (now Jalan Tun Razak) in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.