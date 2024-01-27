Anwar Ibrahim says Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah’s term as Agong marked a new chapter in the country’s constitutional history.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tonight hailed the leadership of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in guiding the nation through years of political turmoil.

“Beginning with prolonged political instability, the spread and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and shifting economic downturns, the country had been placed in uncertainty and crisis.

“However, His Majesty has fulfilled the responsibilities of leadership perfectly, embodying qualities with a people-centric approach which consistently aligns with the rakyat to ensure that peace and well-being remain priorities in any circumstances,” Anwar said at a state banquet here in conjunction with the completion of Sultan Abdullah’s term as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Anwar said Sultan Abdullah’s term marked a new chapter in the country’s history, with the government tested through three changes of prime ministers, requiring efficient leadership and sacrifices beyond ordinary practices.

“We witnessed His Majesty’s wisdom during the political turmoil with three changes for the prime minister’s post until the general election at the end of November 2022, which ultimately showed that no political party obtained a sufficient majority to form the government.

“His Majesty finally called for the establishment of a stable and strong government that encompasses all races, all states, and territories in the country as a way to break the political deadlock.

“As they say, the rest is history, and this moment signifies how the system of constitutional monarchy has become a fitting precedent in addressing political challenges,” he said.

Anwar also expressed appreciation for Sultan Abdullah’s wisdom in establishing a unity government that successfully fostered consensus and enabled political stability.