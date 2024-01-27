The chief minister, Hajiji Noor, says the total allocation is RM2.7 million more than the sum allocated last year.

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government has set aside RM56.75 million for non-Muslim religious bodies, mission schools, national type and private schools, said Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor.

He said RM24.15 million is meant for schools while the remaining RM32.6 million is for non-Muslim religious institutions.

The total allocation of RM56.75 million was an increase of RM2.7 million compared with the RM54.05 million allocated last year, he said.

“The increase in allocation shows that the Sabah government is always concerned and serious about assisting the people of the state, regardless of race and religion,” he said here today in a speech to mark the Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Festival.

Hajiji’s speech was delivered by deputy chief minister Joachim Gunsalam. The festival was organised by the United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu.

Hajiji said the government had also allocated RM1.5mil for the purchase of lion heads statewide in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration this year. He urged the people of Sabah to continue supporting the initiatives and development programmes undertaken by the state government.

He also thanked the Chinese community for their continuous support and for shouldering the responsibilities together with the government to develop the state.