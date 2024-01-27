Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh says the conditions and fee incentive details will be made known by March.

KUALA LUMPUR: The youth and sports ministry will announce the conditions and fee incentives for participation in sports training that have been given tax exemptions under Budget 2024 before March.

Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh said her ministry met the finance ministry and inland revenue board (LHDN) to study in detail the terms that will allow the public to enjoy the tax exemption after paying their training fees.

“We will announce soon to ensure the public is ready to enjoy this tax incentive so that they can invest in undergoing sports training,” she told reporters after attending an event at Padang Merbok here today.

She said the sports training fees that will be given tax exemptions will cover 103 types of sports gazetted under the Sports Development Act 1997 (Act 576).

She added that the National Sports Insitute (NSI) is enhancing its coaching courses to ensure the public will be able to access the services of qualified coaches.

“The public must use the services of coaches who are qualified and have proper sports training certificates (if they are paying the sports training fees). We do not want any party to print their own receipts (to enjoy the tax exemption),” she said.

Last October, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the 2024 budget in the Dewan Rakyat, said the government proposed a special tax relief for the purchase of sports equipment and activities of up to RM1,000 which would be extended to cover sports training fees.