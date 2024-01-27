Speaking at a national banquet tonight, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he would leave for Pahang with mixed feelings of sadness, happiness and gratitude.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was moved to tears as he spoke at a state banquet tonight in conjunction with the completion of his term.

Sultan Abdullah expressed his gratitude to all Malaysians who accepted him as King and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as Raja Permaisuri Agong.

“Naturally, everything that begins must end and every meeting must have a parting. Therefore, the time has come for me and the Raja Permaisuri Agong to step down.

“I will leave for Pahang with mixed feelings of sadness, happiness and gratitude because I have carried out this trust to the best of my ability; and the sincerity of my heart.

“The question of whether I was successful or not is not for me to evaluate. Let history judge,” Sultan Abdullah said at the ceremony.

Sultan Abdullah, who is Sultan of Pahang, was elected the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers on Jan 24, 2019. He took office a week later on Jan 31.

Sultan Abdullah called on Malaysians to uphold unity and the spirit of living as a community wholeheartedly. “I would be deeply saddened if the unity that has been forged were to crumble again due to our weaknesses and negligence,” he said.

He also called for the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to be preserved and protected. Should the institution deviate from its function, the government would become weak and the country would be in a mess, he said.

Sultan Abdullah said the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was the last bastion to ensure the people’s wellbeing and the country’s sovereignty.

“Protect the institution to the best of your ability. Preserve its dignity and never besmirch it with lies and deceit,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah also paid tribute to the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, for always being by his side during visits to all corners of the country to meet the people.

“I am truly fortunate to have won your heart 38 years ago, and I am grateful and proud that you have also captured the hearts of Malaysians over the past five years,” he said. He noted that she “tirelessly provided encouragement and inspiration” for him to fulfill his heavy responsibility as King.

