JOHOR BAHRU: The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, is set to be appointed as The Regent of Johor tomorrow in anticipation of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, ascending the federal throne as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong next week.

The appointment ceremony of The Regent of Johor is scheduled to take place at 10am at the Balai Menghadap (Audience Hall) of Istana Bukit Serene before Sultan Ibrahim and witnessed by the ruler’s other children.

Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor Royal Court Council president Abdul Rahim Ramli, will also attend the ceremony.

Sultan Ibrahim will ascend the throne at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 31 as the 17th Agong and reign for five years.

Tunku Ismail, 39, who was born on June 30, 1984 in Johor Bahru, is the eldest of six children of Sultan Ibrahim and the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

Tunku Ismail has been appointed as Regent on several occasions previously, with the most recent being on June 16, 2022, during a period when Sultan Ibrahim took a brief respite from his royal administrative duties.