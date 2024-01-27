The 63-year-old made a report today when she realised she was duped by two women she had never met except through WhatsApp, police said.

IPOH: A 63-year-old woman, a former company director, has reported losing RM381,890 to an “Interpol/FS investment” syndicate scam via WhatsApp since March 2021.

Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said the woman made a police report today when she realised she was duped through the investment scheme by two women she had never met in person.

“The victim first met a woman who introduced herself through WhatsApp as the administrator of an ‘Interpol Get Rich Quick Investment Scheme’ group. Soon after, the victim was introduced to another woman who claimed to be the owner of Interpol. The victim never met the two suspects and only communicated using WhatsApp.

“The victim was persuaded to make payments to participate in the scheme that promised a return of investment almost every week if she completed a task. The woman ended up making 112 transactions from March 2021 to August 2022 but received no returns,” said Yusri.