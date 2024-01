Nadma says several rivers remain at the danger level.

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,684 flood victims are still being housed at 19 temporary relief centres in Terengganu, Pahang, Kelantan and Johor as of 6am today.

The latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said Terengganu continues to have the highest number of evacuees, with 1,378 taking shelter at 14 centres in Dungun.

In Johor, 235 evacuees are still staying in relief centres in Kota Tinggi and Mersing; Kelantan has 43 evacuees putting up at a centre in Tanah Merah; and Pahang has 28 at two centres in Rompin.

Several rivers in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, Selangor and Terengganu are still reported to be at a danger level.

They are Sungai Endau in Mersing, Sungai Punggai and Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar, Kedah; Sungai Rompin in Pahang; Sungai Arau in Perlis; Sungai Kinabatangan in Sabah; Sungai Klang in Petaling, Selangor; and Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu.

Nadma said 34 roads are closed because of floods, damaged bridges and collapsed roads and slopes, including Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang, Perak; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor; and Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor.