Johor police chief M Kumar said that the 35.5km route will be closed from 7.45am on Jan 31.

JOHOR BAHRU: As many as 30,000 Johoreans are expected to line the road from Istana Bukit Serene to the royal hangar in Senai on Jan 31, to bid farewell to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, as he leaves for Istana Negara to become the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Johor police chief M Kumar said that the 35.5km route will be closed from 7.45am that day. The royal journey is expected to take an hour.

Kumar said 15 celebration checkpoints have been set up. He urged the public to plan their journey in advance and to obey police instructions.

Sultan Ibrahim will take office as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Jan 31. He succeeds Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of Pahang who completes his term on Jan 30.