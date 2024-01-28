Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Yayasan Akalbudi funds will be returned to him and used to finance an international tahfiz centre.

BAGAN DATUK: Bagan Datuk is set to develop into a focal point for education in the final period of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), says deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said there are now four educational institutions in the district, including a polytechnic, Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) and the Bagan Datuk Science Secondary School.

“Now, there are four institutions and I expect two more educational institutions to be established in the final period of the 12MP,” he said after the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new building at Sekolah Menengah (SM) Imtiaz Tuminah Hamidi Sungai Balai here today.

Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk MP, said SM Imtiaz is expected to be completed within 30 months and can accommodate over 400 students.

SM Imtiaz was founded by Zahid as a role model of excellence in the world of education in producing huffaz (memorisers of the Quran), who are professional and competent and able to compete with the mainstream of the industrial revolution for the sake of religion, nation and country.

In his speech, Zahid said he also planned to make Bagan Datuk a centre for the spread of Quran studies, especially when an international tahfiz centre starts operating in the district soon.

Zahid said the funds of Yayasan Akalbudi, which were previously frozen following his court case, are expected to be liquidated and returned to him as the trustee soon and it will be used to finance the expenses of the centre, to be called Maahad Tahfiz.