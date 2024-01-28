Information chief Razali Idris says an amendment to the party constitution would be discussed at the party’s Supreme Council meeting tonight.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu leaders meeting tonight are expected to discuss amending the party constitution to prevent more of its MPs from pledging their support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Bersatu information chief Razali Idris said the matter would be brought at the party’s Supreme Council meeting tonight, Sinar Harian reported.

The move to amend Bersatu’s constitution comes in the wake of the decision by Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi to back Anwar for the sake of his constituents.

Zulkafperi is the sixth MP from Bersatu to pledge his support for Anwar. Several more are rumoured to follow suit before the Dewan Rakyat convenes next month.

In Ipoh today, Anwar said opposition MPs are losing confidence in their parties because promises of a change in government did not come about.

Razali said: “We were informed that the main agenda tonight is amending the constitution to prevent more support for the prime minister…how do we overcome this problem (of MPs backing Anwar)”, Sinar Harian reported.

The other Bersatu MPs who have backed Anwar are Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Zahari Kechik (Jeli).

In November, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin called for a review of the anti-hopping law, which he said was flawed with critical weaknesses that could be exploited by political parties.

He said this after four MPs had pledged support for Anwar.

However, former minister Khairy Jamaluddin later revealed that Bersatu had rejected a provision in the anti-hopping law to declare a seat vacant if an MP went against the party stance or failed to comply with the party whip in the Dewan Rakyat.

Khairy said Bersatu was adamantly against the clause, which was subsequently removed from the bill tabled in the Dewan Rakyat. Bersatu was part of the coalition that supported the Ismail Sabri Yaakob government.