Hospital Kuala Lumpur director Dr Rohana Johan says all equipment are monitored and maintained to provide quality healthcare.

PETALING JAYA: Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) is investigating an incident where a patient died after a ventilator had allegedly failed.

Hospital director Dr Rohana Johan said any complications during treatment affecting patient safety will be investigated through the incident reporting system outlined by the ministry.

“The hospital, in collaboration with the hospital concession company, consistently ensures that the medical equipment used for treating patients is monitored and maintained according to schedule, to provide quality healthcare services to patients,” she said in a statement.

Yesterday, FMT reported that a patient died while another was declared brain dead within a week in two separate wards at a Klang Valley hospital.

The incidents were due to ventilator failures, the sources alleged.

In the first case, the sources said medical staff tried to resuscitate a patient who was found unconscious and discovered that the ventilator had apparently failed.

One source said another patient was declared brain dead after being found unconscious for at least 15 minutes. It was found that the ventilator was not working, the source alleged.

The patient had been brought to the hospital with a fish bone stuck in the throat and received general anaesthesia for the examination. However, doctors could not locate the bone and the medical team decided to keep the patient sedated for 48 hours, the source said.

“The patient was later found unconscious,” the source said, adding that the discovery was not made for at least 15 minutes. It was also found that the ventilator was not working, the source alleged.

As with the first patient, the source said attempts to resuscitate were not successful and this patient was then declared brain dead.

One of the sources further claimed that there were two more cases linked to the alleged failure of ventilators. One patient was said to have been revived after the medical team performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while the condition of the other patient has not been confirmed.