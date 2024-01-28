The 66-page e-book, which can be downloaded free of charge, contains articles by constitutional experts and a former chief justice.

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has launched an e-book entitled Test of A King, about the constitutional law on his post and his role in surmounting political uncertainty.

The 66-page e-book, which can be downloaded, was written by Abdul Rahman Putra Taha, legal adviser to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and Zulharry Abdul Rashid, the assistant legal officer at Istana Negara.

The book contains articles by constitutional expert Shad Saleem Faruqi on the constitutional position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, while former Bar president Lim Chee Wee wrote on The King Who Calmed The Storm Through The Rule of Law. The third chapter, Appointment of PM8 to PMX, is by the eighth chief justice of Malaysia, Raus Sharif.

Abdul Rahman said the book took around eight months to be produced. A printed version will be published following the launch of the e-book.

The e-book can be downloaded at:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbAfAdIXzRylqciJ1qiHeLSyaLxmRPpi/view?usp=drivesdk