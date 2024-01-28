Teo Nie Ching says this is a major increase compared with 2022, when the total losses amounted to RM804 million.

KULAI: The national scam response centre (NSRC) said losses totalling RM1.34 billion were recorded from 33,234 cases involving various online scams between Jan 1 and Dec 8 last year.

Deputy communications minister Teo Nie Ching said the figures were based on records obtained by the NSRC, through reports from victims via the 997 hotline.

She added that the loss involved six modus operandi, with investment scams recording the most losses at RM437 million, followed by e-commerce (RM383 million), telecommunications (RM334 million), e-finance (RM104 million), love scams (RM41 million) and non-existent loans (RM39 million).

“The total amount of RM1.34 billion is a major increase compared with 2022, when the recorded losses were RM804 million,” she told reporters, after an event here today.

Teo, who is also Kulai MP, advised the public to be vigilant and not to easily fall for the various tricks of online crime syndicates, especially in investments which promise high returns.