Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the government has a comprehensive directive for investigations into anyone found amassing wealth illegally.

IPOH: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that he has never interfered in the affairs of enforcement agencies investigating or confiscating the assets of anyone regarding corruption cases.

He said that the government’s directive to enforcement agencies is comprehensive, requiring the agencies to investigate anyone found amassing wealth illegally.

“I do not interfere in such matters; members of the Cabinet, the deputy prime ministers know, we do not interfere in investigating ‘Person A’ or ‘Person B’ or seizing the assets of ‘Person A’ or ‘Person B.’

“Our directive is comprehensive; anyone detected amassing wealth illegally, grabbing billions in wealth, previously and now, it is the responsibility of enforcement agencies to act decisively and boldly, and we will defend them,” he said.

Anwar made his comments in his closing speech at the 2024 Perak unity government convention here today.

He said the unity government’s strength and power must be used to stop the practice of corruption as it has led the country to face complex economic problems today.

“A national debt of RM1.1 trillion plus contingency liability…government guarantees reaching almost RM1.5 trillion. People can ask, why raise old issues. Yes, these are old issues because now we have to pay,” he said.

“This demands that we manage the economy responsibly, with a responsible economic policy and management,” he said. “It is not necessarily popular, but we must take action.”

He added that the government cannot resolve these debts by sacrificing allocations for national development and the welfare of the people, including education, infrastructure, and health.

Anwar said the government plans to focus on programmes to refurbish public housing, including homes for police and military personnel as well as civil servants, which he described as in a poor state and unsuitable for occupation.

“This is what we are doing, which happens to involve predominantly Malays, but we do not make this a purely Malay agenda, but a Malaysian agenda, a people’s agenda, like fixing toilets, more than 8,600 schools have toilets that are in a poor state… and we will solve it all,” he said.