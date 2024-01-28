The water cut was to have begun tomorrow, but consumers asked for more time to store water, the Penang Water Supply Corporation said.

PETALING JAYA: A water cut initially slated to begin tomorrow has been postponed to Tuesday night, Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said tonight.

PBAPP said it agreed to postpone the water cut to 11.30pm, following requests from consumers for more time to store water.

“We are planning to provide a lead time of at least 24 hours for all affected 120,000 consumers to store sufficient water before implementing Plan B,” PBAPP said.

Plan B refers to the connection of two new 600mm pipelines and the disconnection of a 1350mm underwater pipeline.

PBAPP said there was a risk of another huge leak occurring until diversion works are carried out despite the underwater pipeline being reclaimed on Friday.

“Due to the risk factor, ‘Plan B’ must be implemented as soon as possible after all affected consumers have received water supply,” it said.

PBAPP said water supply had been restored by this evening for 109,000 consumers affected by the Sungai Perai mishap.

The remaining 11,000 consumers will have their water supply back from tonight or early tomorrow morning.

The Sungai Perai riverbed pipe gave way on Jan 24, for the fourth time since December.