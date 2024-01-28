Saarani Mohamad rubbishes rumours that mosques and surau have been forced to close down.

PETALING JAYA: The Perak administration has never neglected the welfare and status of its Malay and Muslim population, menteri besar Saarani Mohamad said.

“For a year, we have been criticised that the status of the Malay and Muslim population is ‘threatened’, but no such thing has happened in Perak.

“We are a government that will not threaten Islam’s status as the national religion or Malay rights.

“Funding is given to everyone without consideration of race, and there has been no news that any mosque or surau has been closed down,” Saarani said after the inauguration ceremony of Perak’s unity government convention.

He added that the state government planned to bring this convention to each constituency to explain to voters the strong working relationship between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

According to Saarani, the unity government will also reach out to people in the Malay-majority seats, many of which are the stronghold of the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“PN is telling their voters that there are a lot of differences between BN and PH, which are weakening the unity government. We have to show the voters that this is not true,” the Kota Tampan assemblyman said.

“Yes, both coalitions have differences in terms of ideology, and that was how we had thought about ourselves in the past. However, as we learn more about each other, we know that we can work together by putting aside our differences for the country.”

He added that the objective of going to the ground was to show this cooperation and understanding to the Malays who have been influenced by PN’s rhetoric.

Saarani, who is Perak Umno and BN chairman, also said he had approached Umno grassroots to explain why the party decided to work with its former enemy PH.

He added that some grassroots members were initially taken aback by the decision but – in him explaining that this was the best option for the foreseeable future – some of them have begun to accept the situation.

“This government must prove that it is stable and able to attract investments. At the end of the day, the people want a government that can bring safety, and ensure everyone has food and shelter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mujahid Yusof Rawa, who was present at the event, criticised PN’s tactics, such as playing up racial and religious rhetoric to attract voters.

“We will answer together, as BN and PH, the issues that are brought up by PN,” he said.

The Amanah deputy president said PN should focus on debating the government’s policies and provide constructive solutions without affecting political stability.

“Taking care of political stability does not mean they cannot criticise the government on policies which they do not agree with,” he added.