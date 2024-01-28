Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal is one of six Bersatu MPs who declared their support for the unity government in recent months.

PETALING JAYA: The government has appointed Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal to head the committee to tackle the issue of rising food prices and cost of living.

The Bukit Gantang MP, who previously served as chairman of the fisheries development authority of Malaysia (LKIM), will head the committee, which is under the National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol), Bernama reported.

In making the announcement today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Syed Hussin had been given the task of helping the council.

“I want Syed Hussin to help Naccol, so I can confirm that he will head the committee.

“This will increase its efforts so that the ‘Khidmat Demi Rakyat’ cheap sales programme can be enhanced, expanded and held more frequently nationwide,” he was quoted as saying after visiting the sales programme at the Klebang Restu public field in Ipoh today.

Syed Hussin, who was also present, later told the media that he was ready to accept the responsibility, including implementing the sales programme nationwide.

He said there are several methods to stabilise the prices of essential items, including rice.

“The earliest measure is rice, followed by other items because rice is now a critical issue.

“So, if I am given the authority to manage this, we will show the people and the government that there are methods to stabilise the prices of main food items,” he said, according to Bernama.

Syed Hussin is one of six Bersatu MPs who have declared their support for Anwar and the unity government in recent months.

Last Friday, he held a press conference in which he said he expected more Bersatu MPs to declare their support by the time Parliament reconvenes on Feb 26.