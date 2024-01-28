Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the matter never arose in meetings with the party’s elected representatives or at the supreme council.

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu leader has dismissed a claim that more MPs from the party will declare support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim if the opposition fails to prove it can change the government soon.

Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said such an “ultimatum” had not been raised in meetings among its elected representatives or at the leadership level.

“I met with many MPs from Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional. This situation never arose,” Wan Fayshal told FMT.

Yesterday, FMT reported a party insider as saying that more Bersatu MPs would pledge support for Anwar unless PN leaders could furnish solid proof that a takeover of the government was imminent.

PN had made claims of taking power through elections in six states last August, at the Kemaman by-election in Terengganu, and a disclosure by its election director, Sanusi Nor, that the coalition had enough sworn statements of support from MPs to enable a change of government.

To date, six Bersatu MPs have backed Anwar on grounds that it was for the well-being of their constituents.

Action to vacate the seats

On a related matter, Wan Fayhsal, who is also the Machang MP, said he would propose to the party’s supreme council for legal action to be taken against the six so they would vacate their seats.

He also questioned the claim that some Bersatu MPs had decided to back the government after Muhyiddin Yassin made a U-turn on his decision to not defend his presidency.

“If it’s true that such a claim was made by a Bersatu leader, then he is a stooge of Anwar who wants to destabilise Bersatu,” Wan Fayshal said.

He said he believed that such a claim was made to pit Muhyiddin against the party’s secretary-general, Hamzah Zainudin, who is the opposition leader.

“They want to weaken Hamzah as he is the biggest threat to Anwar,” he said.

A Bersatu leader had told FMT that some members were keen to have a new leader after the party failed to form the government following the general election, and when Muhyiddin decided to defend his presidency, which had prompted the MPs to back Anwar.