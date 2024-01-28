Deputy minister Adam Adli says the ministry has a clear policy prohibiting association with tobacco and vape companies.

PETALING JAYA: The youth and sports ministry will investigate the allegation that a ministry sports programme received sponsorship from a company selling vape products, deputy minister Adam Adli said.

Adam said the ministry has a clear policy that does not allow any company associated with tobacco and vape to be involved in any youth or sports programmes.

“This matter is being investigated,” he said in a reply to user @khairul_hafidz on X.

Khairul had highlighted that Foodie Fütbol Fest 2024 has been taking place in Cyberjaya since Friday and was co-sponsored by a vape company, uploading a promotional poster for the event, which also received support from the tourism, arts and culture ministry.

Ministers Hannah Yeoh and Tiong King Sing were also tagged in the post.

“I see two ministries supporting and named as strategic partners with a vape company. Doesn’t this violate Section 9 of the Control of Tobacco Act?” Khairul asked.

Based on the poster, the three-day event includes food and beverage sales, sports competitions, and lifestyle programmes.