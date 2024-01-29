CID director Shuhaily Zain says there are no new developments but police are not giving up.

KLANG: Police have recorded the statements of more than 200 people in connection with the murder of six-year-old autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, Bukit Aman CID director Shuhaily Zain said.

“We have called more than 200 people. Since the beginning, we have scanned both (apartment) blocks, because it is a crowded place,” he said at a press conference following a town hall session with Klang residents today.

“At the moment there are no new developments, we are still evaluating the evidence collected, but we will never stop investigating.”

He said his team is still meeting the local community “in case there is any missing information, no matter how small a detail”.

Zayn was reported missing from Damansara Damai in Petaling Jaya on Dec 5 last year, before being found dead near a river about 200m from his home at Idaman Apartments the next day.

Autopsy results revealed signs of self-defence wounds, while the cause of death was from injuries to the neck believed to be caused by strangulation.

At the town hall session, Shuhaily also reminded investigating officers not to waste the complainants’ or witnesses’ time when they come forward to make statements.

“Do not treat witnesses like they do not have anything to do,” he said.