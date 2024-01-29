MACC says it is investigating a suspicious deal over subcontracting of work for billboards.

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a director of an advertising agency on suspicion of soliciting and accepting a bribe of RM92,500, allegedly in return for appointing a sub-contractor for the installation and maintenance of billboards around Paka, near here.

According to a source, the 60-year-old suspect received a bribe from the owner of the company appointed for the RM2.5 million project in 2020.

“We suspect that this project (in Paka) may not even exist. However, money was received by the suspect through a third-party account.

“A federal ministry is said to have offered the suspect’s company the project to install and maintain billboards throughout Malaysia,” the source said today.

The source added that the suspect and another man, acting as a middleman, were arrested at their residences in Batu Caves, Selangor, and Kuantan today.

Meanwhile, state MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid confirmed the arrests and said the investigation was being carried out under the MACC Act 2009.

Hazrul said the two suspects would be taken to the Kemaman magistrates’ court tomorrow to be remanded.