PETALING JAYA: The Bersatu Supreme Council’s renewed commitment towards party president Muhyiddin Yassin proves that Bersatu’s enemies have failed to divide the party.

Azmin Ali, the newly appointed Selangor Bersatu chief, said that despite the party being attacked for being the “main threat to the unity government”, its leaders remain steadfast behind Muhyiddin, who is also the Perikatan Nasional chairman.

Azmin said the party will continue to voice out issues concerning Malaysians and fight alongside members of the civil service who he claimed are being “trampled by a group of extremists”.

“Bersatu will continue to address issues such as the cost of living and inflation,” he said in a Facebook post.

“We bring solutions to tackle the problems of excessively high prices, the absence of local rice supply, and skyrocketing electricity and water tariffs.”

Earlier today, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said last night’s Supreme Council meeting unanimously agreed that the party would continue fighting for its struggle under the leadership of Muhyiddin as president.

He also said the party had agreed to amend Article 10 of its constitution to keep its elected representatives in line.

This comes after six Bersatu MPs declared support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim without quitting the party to avoid triggering the anti-hopping law.

The six are Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang) and Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).

All of them cited their constituencies’ needs and said they supported the federal government’s policies. However, they said that they would remain loyal to Bersatu.