PETALING JAYA: Bersatu intends to take legal action against Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi after he became the sixth MP from the party to back Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 24.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Rafiq Abdullah told FMT that Zulkafperi previously signed a statutory declaration (SD) to support party president Muhyiddin Yassin and stated that he would not betray the party.

This was after five Bersatu MPs publicly backed Anwar last year.

“We will proceed with legal action against Zulkafperi soon,” said Rafiq.

“After the other MPs switched support, he promised Bersatu he wouldn’t betray the party and signed an SD.”

Before Zulkafperi, the five Bersatu MPs who backed Anwar were Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli) and Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang).

Earlier today, Bersatu’s Supreme Council announced that it had agreed to amend the party’s constitution to deter its elected representatives from backing the government without quitting the party, and thus avoid triggering the anti-hopping law.

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the party was ready to contest by-elections if the parliamentary seats that the six Bersatu MPs currently held were vacated.

Rafiq said Bersatu was also looking to take legal action against the other five MPs after the party meets to amend its constitution.

“After we amend (the party’s constitution), we will issue letters to these other five (MPs) to ask whether they are with the party or not.

“We will fight until these seats are vacated,” added the Kuang assemblyman.

Rafiq said the decision of the six MPs to support Anwar had not disrupted Perikatan Nasional’s efforts to change the government through defections or withdrawal of parliamentary support.