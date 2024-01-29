Policewoman accused of accepting RM3,000 from man as inducement not to act against his son.

KUALA LUMPUR: A police sergeant was charged in the sessions court here today with accepting RM3,000 from a man as an inducement to not take action against his son for sexual harassment.

Nur Mastisha Maidinsha, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charge of accepting gratification under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Mastisha, who is with the sexual, women and child investigation department at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters, was accused of agreeing to accept RM3,000 from the man in return for not acting against his son at 8pm on Oct 1, 2022, Bernama reported.

She faces a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of at least five times the value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atiqah Alias proposed bail of RM2,000 with an additional condition that the accused surrender her passport to the court and report to the nearest MACC office once a month until the disposal of the case.

Mastisha, who was not represented, appealed for a reduced bail because she said she has been suspended from her duties and has to look after her two children.

Judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM2,000 in one surety and ordered her to report to the nearest MACC office once a month.

She also set March 7 for next mention of the case.