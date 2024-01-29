Hindraf is ordered to pay RM5,000 in costs to the RoS and home minister.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has dismissed the Hindu Rights Action Force’s (Hindraf) judicial review application to challenge its deregistration by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Justice Amarjeet Singh, who delivered the ruling to the parties online, however, did not provide any grounds.

Amarjeet ordered Hindraf to pay RM5,000 in costs to the RoS and home minister.

Annou Xavier appeared for Hindraf while senior federal counsel Liew Horng Bin represented the RoS and home minister.

On December 22, 2020, Hindraf, through its officer-bearer former minister P Waytha Moorthy, filed a leave application challenging the validity of two decisions related to the deregistration of the organisation.

Leave was obtained on Feb 22, 2021.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.