The Bukit Gantang MP says he and five others who pledged support for Anwar Ibrahim’s government have not committed any ‘crime’.

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said he and five other Bersatu MPs supporting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have not committed any “crime” against the party for which it could take action.

He said Bersatu should not “waste time” on something unclear and violate the party’s regulations.

“Do not pursue legally unclear actions because the party lacks clear regulations; discussing such matters appears pointless.

“It’s better to speak as ‘gentlemen’ and provide the best service for the people,” he told FMT in response to Bersatu’s decision yesterday to take legal action against any of its MPs supporting Anwar.

Additionally, the party said it will amend Article 10 of its constitution to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.

However, Syed Hussin was resolute, saying he was ready to confront Bersatu if necessary.

“I will simply comply with the court’s decision, but (in the meantime) I will also engage a lawyer. I will not surrender so easily,” he said.

“We need to look at those rules, otherwise, it’s just a waste of time (in court),” he said, singling out party secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, who had previously left Umno in 2018 and later joined Bersatu.

Syed Hussin said his actions, along with those of Bersatu MPs Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), were merely a political step to assist the people.

Having been recently assigned by Anwar to lead a committee focussed on addressing food prices and the cost of living, Syed Hussin said Bersatu should ensure the well-being of its elected representatives to discourage further shifts in support.

“It is essential for each party to provide proper care for its MPs, which would discourage them from seeking affiliations with other parties.

“For more than a year now, there has been talk of unseating the government, but it hasn’t materialised. It’s just a waste of time,” he said.