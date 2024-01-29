PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari says Malays can start ‘drawing conclusions’ on who to support in GE16.

PETALING JAYA: Malays can already start deciding on who to support in the next general election after Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hinted that cooperation between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional would continue beyond GE16, said a PAS leader.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said he “strongly agreed” with Zahid’s comments at Perak’s unity government convention in Ipoh yesterday that he wanted cooperation between PH and BN to extend post-GE16.

“Even though GE16 is still far away, they (Umno) have already stated their direction, which is to continue (working with PH) beyond GE16 towards GE17,” the Pasir Mas MP said in a Facebook post.

“Therefore, Malays can already start drawing conclusions (on which party to support).

“This cooperation is not just because of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree. It goes beyond that.”

No political party obtained a sufficient majority to form the government after the 2022 general election, resulting in Malaysia’s first-ever hung Parliament.

The Agong then proposed a unity government as a solution to the impasse, which subsequently saw BN join forces with PH.

This was after Perikatan Nasional declined the proposal from the King to form a unity government with PH.

PN has repeatedly claimed that the public, especially the Malays, do not support BN and PH working together in the unity government.

The opposition has also alleged that Islam is under threat and Malays have been left behind under the unity government’s administration.

Meanwhile, Fadhli said Zahid’s statement would also be well-received by PH’s supporters.

“Whatever statements PH leaders make after this … the BN chairman (Zahid) has already provided ‘insurance’ that the parties will work together.

“I am confident that PH’s voters also strongly agree with Zahid’s announcement.”