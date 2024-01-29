Madani Sahari is accused of deceiving the institute’s board into believing the price of a training contract was RM4.1 million more than the actual one.

PETALING JAYA: A former CEO of the Malaysian Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court today to a charge of cheating its board of directors over a training contract five years ago.

Madani Sahari, 57, is accused of deceiving the board into believing that the price offered by LPS Learning Platform to conduct training was RM6.4 million, when the actual price was only RM2.3 million.

The contract was awarded to LPS Learning Platform as the training provider for the central, east coast, southern and East Malaysian regions, reported Bernama.

The offence was allegedly committed in a meeting room at a hotel at Jalan Stesen Sentral Dua here between 10.50am and 3.35pm on Dec 14, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years, whipping and a fine, if found guilty.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed Madani bail of RM300,000 as per the request of deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How.

She also set Feb 29 for mention.

According to Law, Madani had been charged in the Shah Alam sessions court with corruption and he will be charged again in the same court tomorrow with an offence under Section 403 of the Penal Code for misappropriation of property.

“The prosecution will apply to transfer the case in the Shah Alam court to be tried together with the case in the sessions court here (Kuala Lumpur),” said Law, who is handling the case with DPPs Asraf Mohamed and Haresh Prakash Somiah.

Lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed represented Madani.

On April 14 last year, Madani was charged in the Shah Alam sessions court with accepting a bribe of RM5 million from an individual through a bank account as a reward for helping a company secure a letter of award for a contract worth RM12 million.

He was later charged in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court on May 8 last year with soliciting a bribe of RM5 million to help a company obtain a contract for a training and placement programme.