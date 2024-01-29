Employers are required to relocate them to centralised living quarters or commercial zones by the end of this year.

PETALING JAYA: Negeri Sembilan has prohibited foreign workers from staying in residential areas in the state.

Local government development, housing and transport committee chairman J Arul Kumar said employers in the state must relocate their workers to commercial zones or centralised living quarters (CLQs) by the end of this year, Sinar Harian reported.

“The state government encourages the construction or repurposing of buildings into CLQs, according to the conditions set,” he was quoted as saying.

Arul said the CLQs built must be fenced, constantly monitored and equipped with basic facilities.

He said this move would address issues arising from foreign workers living in residential areas, such as disturbances and cleanliness.

“In addition, CLQs must also comply with all conditions set by the local authorities and the labour department.

“This will ensure that every foreign worker has access to comfortable and secure living quarters,” he said, adding that the state government would assist in the construction of CLQs.